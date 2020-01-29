Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

SLG stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.65. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in SL Green Realty by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.