Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.52.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.