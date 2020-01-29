Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.52.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

