PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Trading 5.7% Higher

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $46.84, 9,197,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 3,647,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,068 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,790.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,863,000 after buying an additional 1,009,296 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,022,000 after buying an additional 986,745 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,493,000 after buying an additional 863,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,650,000 after buying an additional 533,396 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

