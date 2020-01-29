PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. 156,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.