ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading Down 3.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.31, 28,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 758,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.78% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

