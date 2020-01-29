Profile Utility Token (PUT) Reaches Market Cap of $82,475.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $82,475.00 and approximately $10,554.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047172 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00069057 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,431.95 or 1.00645476 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00035461 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001408 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

