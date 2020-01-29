Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $92.97 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,068 shares of company stock worth $36,936,806 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

