Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.02. 266,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $92.97 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,453 shares of company stock valued at $41,657,784. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

