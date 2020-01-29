Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) Stock Price Down 54.2%

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PCSA) fell 54.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, 245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 452% from the average session volume of 44 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug products for the unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is PCS-499, an oral tablet for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica and radiation-induced fibrosis in head and neck cancer patients. The company is based in Hanover, Maryland.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.