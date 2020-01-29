ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.35

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 1590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.50.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 198,863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,748,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,125,000 after buying an additional 45,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

