Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 726,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.64. The company had a trading volume of 133,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $387,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,330 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 133,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 86,683 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.