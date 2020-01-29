Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 42 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.86. 566,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.