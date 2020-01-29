Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 215 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 19,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $241.76. 2,624,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,952. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.72 and a 200 day moving average of $217.55.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

