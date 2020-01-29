Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $189,540.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,758,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,601,318. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.