Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.29. 357,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.17. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

