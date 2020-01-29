Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. 30,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,243. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

