Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,380,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $21,740,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 46.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 197,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 409,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 437,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,365. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

