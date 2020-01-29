Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 419,734 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 417,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 159,521 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,593. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

