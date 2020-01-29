Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Netflix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 916,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,413,000 after buying an additional 106,766 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,246,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,959. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

