Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. 14,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7243 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

