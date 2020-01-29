Presearch Price Tops $0.0218 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 43.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 83.7% higher against the US dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $81,313.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00645344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007418 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034536 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

