Premier Miton Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PMI stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.46. The company has a market capitalization of $264.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.11. Premier Miton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 192 ($2.53).

In other news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Premier Miton Group from GBX 212 ($2.79) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

