Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 167 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.33. 1,572,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,040. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

