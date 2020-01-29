Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,788,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 72,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. 4,144,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.