Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Buys 180 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up 1.2% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 273.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 302,783 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,765 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 115,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Northern Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. 42,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock worth $5,911,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

