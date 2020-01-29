Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Shares Up 1.6%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

