Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,806.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,640,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POWI. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,384.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,826 shares of company stock worth $7,394,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.