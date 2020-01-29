POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after buying an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKX. ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE PKX traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 218,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,530. POSCO has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

