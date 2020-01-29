PolySwarm Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $10,218.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.14 or 0.03095759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

