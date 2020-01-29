Pluton Price Tops $1.43 on Exchanges (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Pluton has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00015421 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Pluton has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $3,840.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.37 or 0.03060826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00193590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

