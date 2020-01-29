Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.08, 11,128,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 16,958,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $994.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $2,800,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Plug Power by 22.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 922,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 56.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 836,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

