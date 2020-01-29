Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$26.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

