Piper Sandler Weighs in on Park National Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Park National in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,700. Park National has a one year low of $86.85 and a one year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 2,917.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 101.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 172,792 shares in the last quarter.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

