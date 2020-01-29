Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,675 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,585,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $600,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,332. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.90. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

