Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 1.5% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

Equinix stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $603.00. The company had a trading volume of 116,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,383. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $372.75 and a one year high of $609.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.55 and a 200 day moving average of $557.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

