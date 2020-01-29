Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,753,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.53. 92,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

