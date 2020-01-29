Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDD. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.50 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.51.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 641.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 76,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 164.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,660 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 31.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

