Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 232.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,763,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,455,000 after buying an additional 1,232,153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,920,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,750,000 after buying an additional 723,701 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 55,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

