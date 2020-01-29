Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,651. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

