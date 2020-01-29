Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $40.16. Pfizer shares last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 66,590,092 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

