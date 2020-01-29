Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

