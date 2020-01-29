Personal Wealth Partners Sells 54 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Personal Wealth Partners lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.76. 193,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $244.95 and a 52 week high of $293.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

