Personal Wealth Partners Raises Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.35 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,998 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

