Personal Wealth Partners Purchases 93 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 962,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,869,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.