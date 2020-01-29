Personal Wealth Partners Invests $68,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKG traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.25. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.47 and its 200 day moving average is $201.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.55 and a twelve month high of $215.64.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

