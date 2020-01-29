Personal Wealth Partners Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,349,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 295,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,616,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after buying an additional 942,638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,583,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after buying an additional 513,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after buying an additional 1,810,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,827,000 after buying an additional 1,494,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 889,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,283,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

