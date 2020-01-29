Personal Wealth Partners Acquires 160 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

