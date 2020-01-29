Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 440.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE PVL remained flat at $$2.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,596. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.