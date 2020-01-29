Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.