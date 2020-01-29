Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million.

PUB stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,822. The company has a market cap of $543.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $110,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,124. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

